Dr. Jordan Martin, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jordan Martin, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Fort Myers, FL.
Locations
1
Advanced Technology and Laser Dentistry17640 S Tamiami Trl Ste 300, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 347-5366
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The staff and Dr. Martin we’re very professional and friendly. I scheduled my follow up six month visit
About Dr. Jordan Martin, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1558617316
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Martin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
