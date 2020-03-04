Dr. Jordan Luskin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Luskin, MD
Overview
Dr. Jordan Luskin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Venice, FL. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Luskin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Elite Urology401 Commercial Ct Ste E, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 260-4440
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Luskin?
I am very happy with him, I have been going to him for over a year
About Dr. Jordan Luskin, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1881919785
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luskin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luskin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luskin works at
Dr. Luskin has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luskin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Luskin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luskin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luskin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luskin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.