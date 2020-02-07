Dr. Jordan Lisella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lisella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Lisella, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jordan Lisella, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Lisella works at
Locations
-
1
Capital Region Orthopaedics1367 Washington Ave Ste 200, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 489-2666
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Glens Falls Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MVP Health Care
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
My experience was excellent. This goes back away - Summer 2018 - and it was a full Achilles rupture after a fall. Dr. Lisella was calm and somewhat soft-spoken. He did the surgery, and I followed his directions exactly over the next few months, and the results as of now have been terrific, with a heavy athletic schedule resumed for a 60+ year old guy. I had previously gone to an orthopedic surgeon at OrthoNY for the initial evaluation. While the evaluation was apparently accurate, and the surgeon was experienced, my short time with him was a poor experience: He was impatient, arrogant, and unsympathetic when explaining how long I was going to be held up by this. I high-tailed it out of there for Dr. Lisella as a second opinion, and I was very happy I stuck with him; he's the man! Yes, the office-practice is busy, and my best bet catching him for exams during the recovery period was to drive to the Malta, Saratoga, etc, offices, but that's how things are these days.
About Dr. Jordan Lisella, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720043946
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lisella has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisella accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lisella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lisella works at
Dr. Lisella has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lisella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lisella speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Lisella. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lisella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lisella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lisella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.