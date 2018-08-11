Overview

Dr. Jordan Katz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Katz works at Stony Brook Medicine in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Commack, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.