Dr. Jordan Katz, DPM is accepting new patients.
Dr. Jordan Katz, DPM
Dr. Jordan Katz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Vineland, NJ.
Dr. Katz works at
Advanced Foot and Ankle Center92 S STate St, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions (856) 691-1287
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
If there were ten stars that wouldn't be enough! Dr. Jordan Katz is my Hero! I broke my ankle 1/18 and it was bad. Dr. Katz operated and did a fantastic job. I am walking fine and as he says I had full range of motion. His whole persona made me and my family feel at ease and confident. I have to say everyone in this office, Doctors and staff, always are friendly, helpful and respectful. I could go on but I'm running out of letters! Thank you! Thank you!
- Podiatry
- English
- 1346478583
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz works at
Dr. Katz has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.