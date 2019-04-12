Overview

Dr. Jordan Katz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Vineland, NJ.



Dr. Katz works at Advanced Foot and Ankle Center in Vineland, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.