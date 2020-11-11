Overview

Dr. Jordan Kassoff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kassoff works at Albany Eye Associates in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.