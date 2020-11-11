Dr. Jordan Kassoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kassoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Kassoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jordan Kassoff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kassoff works at
Albany Eye Associates63 Shaker Rd Ste 101, Albany, NY 12204 Directions (518) 434-1042
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Loved Dr Kassoff - he is a very down-to-earth straight shooter. He outlined my options and made recommendations with which I have been VERY happy. He also treated my wife and she also had a great experience with Dr Kassoff and his team.
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, French
- 1407849292
- Bethesda Eye Institute
- Albany Med Center Hospital
- Albany Med Ctr
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cornell U
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Kassoff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kassoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kassoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kassoff has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kassoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kassoff speaks French.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kassoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kassoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kassoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kassoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.