Dr. Jordan Kassoff, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jordan Kassoff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Kassoff works at Albany Eye Associates in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Albany Eye Associates
    63 Shaker Rd Ste 101, Albany, NY 12204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 434-1042

Hospital Affiliations
  • Albany Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stye
Chalazion
Eyelid Disorders
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 11, 2020
    Loved Dr Kassoff - he is a very down-to-earth straight shooter. He outlined my options and made recommendations with which I have been VERY happy. He also treated my wife and she also had a great experience with Dr Kassoff and his team.
    sean J caron — Nov 11, 2020
    About Dr. Jordan Kassoff, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1407849292
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bethesda Eye Institute
    Residency
    • Albany Med Center Hospital
    Internship
    • Albany Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell U
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jordan Kassoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kassoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kassoff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kassoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kassoff works at Albany Eye Associates in Albany, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kassoff’s profile.

    Dr. Kassoff has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kassoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kassoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kassoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kassoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kassoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

