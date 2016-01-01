Overview

Dr. Jordan Jude, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital South and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.



Dr. Jude works at Neurosurgical Associates Of SA in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fracture Treatment, Thoracic Spine Fracture and Brain Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.