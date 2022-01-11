Dr. Josephson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jordan Josephson, MD
Overview
Dr. Jordan Josephson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Jordan S. Josephson M.d. PC205 E 76th St Fl M1, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 717-1773
- 2 425 Madison Ave Fl 9, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 717-1773
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have suffered with sinus issues for many years. I visited many doctors,, all rushing me in and out of their clinical offices. I was seeking a better understanding of this ailment and hoping to find a comfortable solution. Finally, a true blessing, a friend recommended Dr Jordan Josephson. He provided a calm luxurious setting and a welcoming staff. He approaches his patients with a warm and caring bed-side manner rarely seen today. He is thorough, kind, and supportive. He offers knowledge understanding and options. He has truly changed my life and how I deal with this annoying condition.
About Dr. Jordan Josephson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Josephson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Josephson has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Nasal Polyp and Intranasal or Sinus Procedure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Josephson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Josephson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Josephson.
