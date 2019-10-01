Dr. Jordan Horowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Horowitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Jordan Horowitz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with CPMC Van Ness Campus.
Locations
CPMC Van Ness Campus1100 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 600-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- CPMC Van Ness Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Jordan has taken care of my health for too many years to mention now and i feel i should at least make it public. He is caring, considerate, knowledgeable and ha the worst jokes known to humankind but which still make me smile.
About Dr. Jordan Horowitz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942356175
Education & Certifications
- U Calif San Francisco
- Rush University Medical Center
- University of Chicago School of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Horowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horowitz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Horowitz has seen patients for Pap Smear, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Horowitz speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Horowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horowitz.
