Dr. Jordan Henderson, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Loris, SC. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.



Dr. Henderson works at Coastal Cancer Center in Loris, SC with other offices in Murrells Inlet, SC, Myrtle Beach, SC and Conway, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.