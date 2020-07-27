Dr. Jordan Henderson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Henderson, DO
Dr. Jordan Henderson, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Loris, SC. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.
Coastal Cancer Center3010 Bayboro St, Loris, SC 29569 Directions (843) 932-2131
Coastal Cancer Center4620 Highway 17, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 944-6181MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Associated Medical Specialists PA Dba8121 Rourk St, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 932-2125Tuesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Farrar817 Farrar Dr, Conway, SC 29526 Directions (843) 932-2124Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Felt comfortable from the start. Explains everything that will happen. Answers questions. I have a good feeling about the treatment plan. First chemo treatment was good. I’m pleased with the service I’m getting with Dr. Henderson.
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1013200328
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
