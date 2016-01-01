Dr. Harrison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jordan Harrison, MD
Overview
Dr. Jordan Harrison, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO.
Dr. Harrison works at
Locations
Uchealth Urgent Care - Steele Street311 Steele St, Denver, CO 80206 Directions (303) 372-4010
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jordan Harrison, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1295078442
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harrison works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.