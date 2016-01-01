See All General Surgeons in Cambridge, MA
Dr. Jordan Gutweiler, MD

General Surgery
5 (5)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jordan Gutweiler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.

Dr. Gutweiler works at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mount Auburn Hospital
    300 Mount Auburn St Ste 407, Cambridge, MA 02138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 864-3857

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Auburn Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jordan Gutweiler, MD

    NPI Number
    • 1811079536
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gutweiler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gutweiler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gutweiler works at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, MA. View the full address on Dr. Gutweiler’s profile.

    Dr. Gutweiler has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gutweiler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutweiler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutweiler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gutweiler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gutweiler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

