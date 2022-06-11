Overview

Dr. Jordan Grossman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Akron, OH.



Dr. Grossman works at Akron General Orthopedics in Akron, OH with other offices in Stow, OH and Uniontown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.