Dr. Jordan Grossman, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jordan Grossman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Akron, OH.
Dr. Grossman works at
Locations
Akron General Orthopedics224 W Exchange St Ste 440, Akron, OH 44302 Directions (330) 384-1980
Cleveland Clinic Akron General4300 Allen Rd, Stow, OH 44224 Directions (330) 344-2663
Akron General the Spine and Pain Institute4125 Medina Rd Ste 201, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (330) 344-2663
- 4 1946 Town Park Blvd Ste 100, Uniontown, OH 44685 Directions (330) 344-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Grossman is awesome, caring, knowledgeable, and moved heaven and earth to help my husband. He is amazing!! His staff was extremely kind during all of our visits. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jordan Grossman, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1881673846
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grossman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grossman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grossman has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Closed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grossman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grossman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grossman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.