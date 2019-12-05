Dr. Greenbaum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jordan Greenbaum, MD
Overview
Dr. Jordan Greenbaum, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baystate Franklin Medical Center, Baystate Medical Center, Baystate Noble Hospital, Baystate Wing Hospital, Berkshire Medical Center, Cooley Dickinson Hospital and Holyoke Medical Center.
Dr. Greenbaum works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
New England Orthopedic Surgeons300 Birnie Ave, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 233-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center
- Baystate Medical Center
- Baystate Noble Hospital
- Baystate Wing Hospital
- Berkshire Medical Center
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital
- Holyoke Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greenbaum?
I had a wonderful experience with Dr. Greenbaum. He did both my hip replacements last summer and it was a life changer.
About Dr. Jordan Greenbaum, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1184810533
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Combined Orthopaedic R
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenbaum accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenbaum works at
Dr. Greenbaum has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.