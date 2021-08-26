Overview

Dr. Jordan Graybill, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center and Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Graybill works at Vancouver Pain Centers in Vancouver, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Post-Laminectomy Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.