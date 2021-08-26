See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Vancouver, WA
Dr. Jordan Graybill, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jordan Graybill, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center and Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.

Dr. Graybill works at Vancouver Pain Centers in Vancouver, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Post-Laminectomy Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vancouver Pain Centers
    16821 SE McGillivray Blvd Ste 110, Vancouver, WA 98683 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 558-7990
  2. 2
    Lacamas Medical Group PC
    920 NE 112th Ave Ste 104, Vancouver, WA 98684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 314-2548

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
  • Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Intradiscal Electrothermic Therapy (IDET) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • First Choice Health
    • Humana
    • Providence Health Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 26, 2021
    Dr Graybills professional expertise is exceptional. I love the fact that Dr Graybill is a solo practitioner because this allows him to focus on his patients needs instead of being bogged down by a large practice or large facility. I can tell he has high standards for himself and his staff. Dr. Graybill reviewed all of my records before seeing me, explained everything and gave me treatment options and recommendations. Hillary was amazing. The Medical Assistant is the best. She is so sweet and kind and makes you feel at ease. As I was trying to become established with this provider and had a question, Hillary called me back the same day. She followed up with me appropriately. I was seen late Friday afternoon and didn't feel rushed by either the staff or Dr. Graybilll. All of the staff are professional, very helpful, respectful and kind. I'm thrilled that I will not have to go to Portland to receive my care!!!
    Cynthia — Aug 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jordan Graybill, MD
    About Dr. Jordan Graybill, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053585802
    Education & Certifications

    • Intervetional Spine and Pain Medicine
    • West Penn Hosp/Temple U
    • Loma Linda Univ Med Ctr
    • Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
    • Walla Walla University
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jordan Graybill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graybill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Graybill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Graybill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Graybill works at Vancouver Pain Centers in Vancouver, WA. View the full address on Dr. Graybill’s profile.

    Dr. Graybill has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Post-Laminectomy Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graybill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Graybill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graybill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graybill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graybill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

