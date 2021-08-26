Dr. Jordan Graybill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graybill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Graybill, MD
Overview
Dr. Jordan Graybill, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center and Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.
Dr. Graybill works at
Locations
Vancouver Pain Centers16821 SE McGillivray Blvd Ste 110, Vancouver, WA 98683 Directions (360) 558-7990
Lacamas Medical Group PC920 NE 112th Ave Ste 104, Vancouver, WA 98684 Directions (360) 314-2548
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
- Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- First Choice Health
- Humana
- Providence Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Graybill?
Dr Graybills professional expertise is exceptional. I love the fact that Dr Graybill is a solo practitioner because this allows him to focus on his patients needs instead of being bogged down by a large practice or large facility. I can tell he has high standards for himself and his staff. Dr. Graybill reviewed all of my records before seeing me, explained everything and gave me treatment options and recommendations. Hillary was amazing. The Medical Assistant is the best. She is so sweet and kind and makes you feel at ease. As I was trying to become established with this provider and had a question, Hillary called me back the same day. She followed up with me appropriately. I was seen late Friday afternoon and didn't feel rushed by either the staff or Dr. Graybilll. All of the staff are professional, very helpful, respectful and kind. I'm thrilled that I will not have to go to Portland to receive my care!!!
About Dr. Jordan Graybill, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1053585802
Education & Certifications
- Intervetional Spine and Pain Medicine
- West Penn Hosp/Temple U
- Loma Linda Univ Med Ctr
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
- Walla Walla University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graybill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graybill accepts Anthem and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graybill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graybill works at
Dr. Graybill has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Post-Laminectomy Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graybill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Graybill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graybill.
