Dr. Jordan Grant, MD is an Urology Specialist in Paris, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Paris Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Grant works at Paris Urology in Paris, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hypogonadism and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.