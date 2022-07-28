See All Ophthalmologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Jordan Graff, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
4.5 (188)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Dr. Jordan Graff, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca.

Dr. Graff works at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Phoenix 22nd. St in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ, Flagstaff, AZ and Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Phoenix 22nd. St
    4800 N 22nd St Ste 210, Phoenix, AZ 85016
    Chandler
    855 S Dobson Rd Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85224
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Flagstaff
    350 N Switzer Canyon Dr, Flagstaff, AZ 86001
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Mesa Southern
    5250 E Southern Ave Ste 4, Mesa, AZ 85206

    Insurance Accepted

    • Admar
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona State Physicians Association (ASPA)
    • Avesis
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Gila River HealthCare
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • HealthStar
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • March Vision Care
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • Nationwide
    • Opticare
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Pyramid Life
    • Spectera
    • Starmark
    • Superior Vision
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Today's Options
    • Triwest
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University of Arizona Health Plans
    • Vision Benefits of America
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 188 ratings
    Patient Ratings (188)
    5 Star
    (152)
    4 Star
    (23)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 28, 2022
    Dr Graff is very pleasant and explains why and how the retina is affecting my vision in way that I totally can understand. The treatment plan was explained in detail and is easy for me to do. Great personality as well as being an excellent surgeon.
    Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    20 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    Male
    1952487829
    University Of Iowa Ophthalmology Department
    University Of Iowa Ophthalmology Department
    Univ Of Ca
    Dr. Jordan Graff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Graff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Graff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Graff has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair), and more.

    188 patients have reviewed Dr. Graff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

