Overview

Dr. Jordan Graff, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca.



Dr. Graff works at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Phoenix 22nd. St in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ, Flagstaff, AZ and Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.