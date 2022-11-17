Dr. Jordan Grabel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grabel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Grabel, MD
Overview
Dr. Jordan Grabel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Locations
Grabel Spine1411 N Flagler Dr Ste 5900, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 833-6388Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I felt very confident with Dr. Jordan Grabel from my first visit with him and knew I would be in good hands. He explained the extent of the surgery to my husband and I. I am very grateful to Dr. Grabel and pleased with the outcome of the surgery. I would highly recommend him to any future candidate. Sheila M.
About Dr. Jordan Grabel, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
