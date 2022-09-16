Dr. Jordan Garelick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garelick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Garelick, MD
Overview
Dr. Jordan Garelick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.
Locations
SightMD NY Bethpage4277 Hempstead Tpke, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 796-4030
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very good provider who takes the time to explain all that is going on and needed. Very kind and understanding
About Dr. Jordan Garelick, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154438695
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garelick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garelick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garelick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garelick speaks Spanish.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Garelick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garelick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garelick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garelick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.