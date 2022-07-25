Overview

Dr. Jordan Ernst, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.



Dr. Ernst works at TX Inst Orthpdc Sgy/Sprts Medcn in Grapevine, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.