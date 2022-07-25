Dr. Jordan Ernst, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ernst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Ernst, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jordan Ernst, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.
Locations
Zubin G Khubchandani MD PA815 Ira E Woods Ave Ste 100, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 421-0505
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ernst was my surgeon after two emergency hospital visits. His knowledge and professionalism is top notch. He was able to identify what was causing me to have to return to the ER and explained everything to me before and after both surgeries. My follow-up visits have been thorough and he takes the time to listen. The office staff is five star and Dr. Ernst is very lucky to have his medical assistant Stephanie. They have all gone above and beyond and worked together to see I had great medical care through a very hard time. I’m not one to write reviews but my advise is if you ever have to see a podiatrist and live in the DFW area these people will take the best care of you.
About Dr. Jordan Ernst, DPM
- Podiatry
- 8 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801281779
Education & Certifications
- IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Ernst has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ernst accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ernst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ernst speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ernst. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ernst.
