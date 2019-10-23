Dr. Jordan Eisenstock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisenstock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Eisenstock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jordan Eisenstock, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Westborough, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Harrington Hospital (Southbridge), Heywood Hospital, Marlborough Hospital, Milford Regional Medical Center, Saint Vincent Hospital, UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.
Locations
Community Neuroscience Services LLC33 Lyman St Ste 400, Westborough, MA 01581 Directions (508) 898-0055
Hospital Affiliations
- Harrington Hospital (Southbridge)
- Heywood Hospital
- Marlborough Hospital
- Milford Regional Medical Center
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus
- UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Always listens with contentions. Great doctor! I was a patient for 5 years! Jordan is always available to assist in emergent situation.
About Dr. Jordan Eisenstock, MD
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- Neurology and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eisenstock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eisenstock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eisenstock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eisenstock has seen patients for Concussion, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Cranial Trauma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eisenstock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisenstock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisenstock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eisenstock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eisenstock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.