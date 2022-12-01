Dr. Jordan Edwards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Edwards, MD
Overview
Dr. Jordan Edwards, MD is a Family Sports Medicine Specialist in Beaverton, OR. They completed their fellowship with Oregon Health & Science University Hospital
Dr. Edwards works at
Locations
-
1
Legacy Medical Group-Orthopedics and Sports Medicine1960 NW 167th Pl, Beaverton, OR 97006 Directions (503) 413-4488
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edwards?
Dr. Edwards and staff are always there to help. Dr. Edwards has been a great help to me. He has given me great options to manage my knee pain. I would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Jordan Edwards, MD
- Family Sports Medicine
- English
- 1154613677
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health & Science University Hospital
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Internal Medicine and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwards accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edwards works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.