Dr. Jordan Deschamps-Braly, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Saint Francis Memorial Hospital.
Deschamps-Braly Clinic of Plastic & Craniofacial Surgery (opening June 2019)360 Post St Ste 901, San Francisco, CA 94108 Directions (415) 624-3922Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
- Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
-Age: 25 -Gender: Male (FTM) -Procedures involved: Adam’s apple augmentation, genioplasty, jaw implants, rhinoplasty -Years transitioning on HRT prior to this procedure: 3 The man has many glowing facial feminization reviews but his superior abilities as a facial masculinization surgeon are not to be underestimated. Dr. D completed the world's first-ever female-to-male (FTM) facial masculinization surgery, including his new Adam's apple procedure which he performed on me. The drastic results after just four weeks are pictured below and can be compared with my 'before' picture. My name is Allen and I identify as male, even though for 22 of my 25 years walking this earth I was called 'Allie' and friends knew me as a girl. The experience that I had at the DB clinic this has been unlike any of 7 previous gender affirming surgeries I have had. Throughout every step of the journey, Dr. D and his team have treated me exceptionally--with great love, care, and attentiveness, and as a member
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, French, Russian, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1053451518
- Craniofacial and Aesthetic Surgery - Dr. Marshac, Paris, France
- General and Plastic Surgery - University of Oklahoma
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- University of Oklahoma - BS Biochemistry
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Deschamps-Braly has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deschamps-Braly accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deschamps-Braly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Deschamps-Braly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deschamps-Braly.
