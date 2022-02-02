See All Plastic Surgeons in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Jordan Deschamps-Braly, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Dr. Jordan Deschamps-Braly, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Saint Francis Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Deschamps-Braly works at Deschamps-Braly Clinic of Plastic and Craniofacial Surgery in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Deschamps-Braly Clinic of Plastic & Craniofacial Surgery (opening June 2019)
    360 Post St Ste 901, San Francisco, CA 94108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 624-3922
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Francis Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Brow Lift
Cleft Lip and Palate
Cleft Lip and Palate Repair
Brow Lift
Cleft Lip and Palate
Cleft Lip and Palate Repair

Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Repair Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Earlobe Repair Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Microsomia Chevron Icon
Jaw Surgery Chevron Icon
Lip Surgery Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Plagiocephaly Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Transplant Chevron Icon
Treacher Collins Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 02, 2022
    -Age: 25 -Gender: Male (FTM) -Procedures involved: Adam’s apple augmentation, genioplasty, jaw implants, rhinoplasty -Years transitioning on HRT prior to this procedure: 3 The man has many glowing facial feminization reviews but his superior abilities as a facial masculinization surgeon are not to be underestimated. Dr. D completed the world's first-ever female-to-male (FTM) facial masculinization surgery, including his new Adam's apple procedure which he performed on me. The drastic results after just four weeks are pictured below and can be compared with my 'before' picture. My name is Allen and I identify as male, even though for 22 of my 25 years walking this earth I was called 'Allie' and friends knew me as a girl. The experience that I had at the DB clinic this has been unlike any of 7 previous gender affirming surgeries I have had. Throughout every step of the journey, Dr. D and his team have treated me exceptionally--with great love, care, and attentiveness, and as a member
    Allen Schrock Young — Feb 02, 2022
    About Dr. Jordan Deschamps-Braly, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Cantonese, French, Russian, Spanish and Vietnamese
    • 1053451518
    Education & Certifications

    • Craniofacial and Aesthetic Surgery - Dr. Marshac, Paris, France
    • General and Plastic Surgery - University of Oklahoma
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    • Univ of OK Coll of Med
    • University of Oklahoma - BS Biochemistry
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jordan Deschamps-Braly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deschamps-Braly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deschamps-Braly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deschamps-Braly works at Deschamps-Braly Clinic of Plastic and Craniofacial Surgery in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Deschamps-Braly’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Deschamps-Braly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deschamps-Braly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deschamps-Braly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deschamps-Braly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

