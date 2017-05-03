Dr. Jordan Craig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Craig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Craig, MD
Overview
Dr. Jordan Craig, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED|Indiana University (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent Women's Hospital and Indiana University Health North Hospital.
Dr. Craig works at
Locations
-
1
SHMG OB/GYN - Michigan St221 Michigan St NE Ste 600, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent Women's Hospital
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Craig?
Dr. Craig is a rare find. Not only is she thorough and trustworthy, but she's incredibly personable as well. I'm thankful that I found her!
About Dr. Jordan Craig, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1750515433
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Hospital and Health Care Center (GME)|St Vincent'S Women'S Hospital
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED|Indiana University (SOM)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Craig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craig accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Craig using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Craig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Craig works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Craig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Craig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Craig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Craig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.