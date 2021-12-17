See All Dermatologists in Chicago, IL
Dermatology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jordan Carqueville, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.

Dr. Carqueville works at Gold Coast Orthodontics in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo, Acne and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gold Coast Orthodontics
    737 N Michigan Ave Ste 720, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 319-1978

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Impetigo
Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Impetigo
Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Impetigo Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Angioma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 17, 2021
    Positive
    Lesa Ukman — Dec 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jordan Carqueville, MD
    About Dr. Jordan Carqueville, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1285830166
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California-Los Angeles
    Residency
    • Stroger Hospital of Cook County
    Internship
    • Resurrection Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington University In Saint Louis
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology, Dermatopathology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jordan Carqueville, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carqueville is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carqueville has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carqueville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carqueville works at Gold Coast Orthodontics in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Carqueville’s profile.

    Dr. Carqueville has seen patients for Impetigo, Acne and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carqueville on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Carqueville. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carqueville.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carqueville, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carqueville appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

