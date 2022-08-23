Overview

Dr. Jordan Brewster, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital Henryetta, Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.



Dr. Brewster works at Oklahoma Heart Institute in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Pryor, OK and Cushing, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Syncope, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.