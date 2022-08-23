Dr. Jordan Brewster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brewster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Brewster, MD
Dr. Jordan Brewster, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital Henryetta, Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.
Oklahoma Heart Institute1265 S Utica Ave Ste 300, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 592-0999
Oklahoma Heart Institute9228 S Mingo Rd Ste 200, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 592-0999
Pryor Office1301 NE 1st St Ste 200, Pryor, OK 74361 Directions (918) 592-0999
- 4 1023 E Cherry St Ste B, Cushing, OK 74023 Directions (918) 592-0999
Hillcrest Hospital - South8801 S 101st East Ave, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 592-0999
- Hillcrest Hospital Henryetta
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Hillcrest Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He talks to you and listens to your problem. Great Doctor
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Brewster has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brewster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brewster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brewster has seen patients for Syncope, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brewster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Brewster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brewster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brewster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brewster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.