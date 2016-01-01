Dr. Jordan Barker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Barker, MD
Overview
Dr. Jordan Barker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Provo, UT. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital, Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Dr. Barker works at
Locations
Revere Health Orthopedics1055 N 500 W Bldg C121, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 373-7350Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Revere Health700 W 800 N Ste 100, Orem, UT 84057 Directions (801) 373-7350Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Hospital
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jordan Barker, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Portuguese
- 1861835274
Education & Certifications
- Regions Hospital/University Of Minnesota
- University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Barker works at
Dr. Barker speaks Portuguese.
