Dr. Jordan Angell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Angell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jordan Angell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Westminster, MD. They completed their residency with Emory University School of Medicine
Dr. Angell works at
Locations
-
1
Chesapeak Urology Associates, Westminster, MD410 Malcolm Dr Ste A, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 876-1633Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carroll Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Angell?
I already have recommended him!
About Dr. Jordan Angell, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1306021076
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Angell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Angell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Angell works at
Dr. Angell has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Angell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Angell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Angell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Angell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.