Overview

Dr. Joph Steckel, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Steckel works at Smith Institute For Urology in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Bladder Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.