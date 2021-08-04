Overview

Dr. Joonhyuk Kim, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Kim works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Downtown Flushing Multispecialty in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.