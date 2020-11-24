Dr. Joongho Shin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joongho Shin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joongho Shin, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.
Dr. Shin works at
1
Keck Medicine of USC-Clinic1450 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 865-3690Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
2
Keck Medicine of USC-Administrative Office1441 Eastlake Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Directions (323) 865-3690
- Keck Hospital of USC
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Colorectal Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1821389263
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
