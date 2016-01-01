Dr. Joon Uhm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uhm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joon Uhm, MD
Dr. Joon Uhm, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 405-0046
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1902883572
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Dr. Uhm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uhm works at
