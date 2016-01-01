See All Neurologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Joon Uhm, MD

Neurology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Joon Uhm, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Uhm works at Mayo Clinic - Rochester in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 405-0046

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malignant Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Neurovascular Conditions Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Paralysis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Neurological Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Refractory Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Seizure Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Seizure
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo

Ratings & Reviews

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Joon Uhm, MD

  • Neurology
  • 23 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1902883572
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joon Uhm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uhm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Uhm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Uhm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Uhm works at Mayo Clinic - Rochester in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Uhm’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Uhm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uhm.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uhm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uhm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.