Dr. Joon Myung, MD
Overview
Dr. Joon Myung, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Myung Gastroenterology PC15408 Northern Blvd Ste 2K, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 445-0200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Myung is great. He doesn’t beat around the bush and he will tell you what your medical problem is. If you don’t have one and you’re fine, he’ll tell you that too. I was there for my colonoscopy because I turned 50 and he told me I was clean. I was so happy. He is there to find and treat medical problems. He helped me and my family and we think he’s great at what he does.
About Dr. Joon Myung, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1265598759
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
