Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joon Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Joon Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Harry Rubash MD3471 5th Ave Ste 1010, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc East
- Upmc Mercy
- UPMC Presbyterian
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
From my 1st appt...(where he thoroughly explained my MRI, my neck problems and the surgery i would need to have a better quality of life) through my surgery and 5 day stay at the Montefiore hospital and my post-op care I have nothing but good things to say about Dr. Lee, all his staff and all the staff I encountered at the hospital...I am now 9 weeks post-op and about 95% pain free (still healing) and I feel "FABULOUS"...best doc and best decision I ever made!!!
About Dr. Joon Lee, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
