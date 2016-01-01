See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Burbank, CA
Dr. Joon Choi, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joon Choi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Choi works at Pacific Neuroscience Institute in Burbank, CA with other offices in Sun Valley, CA and Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
    501 S Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 242-6811
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Serra Community Medical Clinic
    8100 Sunland Blvd, Sun Valley, CA 91352 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 946-1050
    Joon Choi MD A Professional Corp.
    1577 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 110, Glendale, CA 91206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 242-6811

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Joon Choi, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Armenian
    NPI Number
    • 1023073152
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joon Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Choi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Choi has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

