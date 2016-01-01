Dr. Joon-Bom Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joon-Bom Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Joon-Bom Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Locations
Main Hospital325 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 520-5000
Froedtert Eye Institute Pharmacy925 N 87TH ST, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 955-2020
Froedtert Community Hospital4805 S Moorland Rd Apt 44, New Berlin, WI 53151 Directions (262) 798-7200
Duke University Eye Center2351 ERWIN RD, Durham, NC 27705 Directions (919) 681-3937Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Froedtert Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joon-Bom Kim, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
