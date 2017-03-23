Overview

Dr. Joon Ahn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.



Dr. Ahn works at Georgia Heart Institute in Gainesville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.