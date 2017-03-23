Dr. Joon Ahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joon Ahn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joon Ahn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Dr. Ahn works at
Locations
-
1
Georgia Heart Institute200 S Enota Dr NE Ste 480, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 534-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahn?
Dr. Ahn is highly intelligent and informative on the electrical issues of the heart. He is a brilliant surgeon, kind and compassionate.
About Dr. Joon Ahn, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1609820075
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahn works at
Dr. Ahn has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.