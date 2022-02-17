Dr. Joo Kwon, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joo Kwon, DDS
Overview
Dr. Joo Kwon, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Round Lake Beach, IL.
Dr. Kwon works at
Locations
-
1
Dental Care of Round Lake Beach418 E Rollins Rd, Round Lake Beach, IL 60073 Directions (224) 328-3410Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kwon?
Very nice and professional
About Dr. Joo Kwon, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Hungarian
- Male
- 1992905921
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwon accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kwon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kwon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwon works at
Dr. Kwon speaks Hungarian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.