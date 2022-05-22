Overview

Dr. Joo-Hyung Lee, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Lee works at Thomas R Powell MD in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.