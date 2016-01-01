Overview

Dr. Joni Zapata, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Zapata works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Northridge Family Medicine in Northridge, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

