Dr. Joni Tilford, MD
Overview
Dr. Joni Tilford, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center, Bryan East Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Memorial Hospital and York General Hospital.
Dr. Tilford works at
Locations
1
Southeast Nebraska Cancer Center3901 Pine Lake Rd Ste 111, Lincoln, NE 68516 Directions (402) 420-7000
2
Southeast Nebraska Cancer Center201 S 68th Street Pl, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 420-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center
- Bryan East Campus
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
- Memorial Hospital
- York General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tilford was great, easy to talk to and she explained everything in an easy to understand way, and very down to earth with great bedside manner, Thanks Dr.Tilford
About Dr. Joni Tilford, MD
- Hematology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1114006988
Education & Certifications
- UNMC
- UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
- Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tilford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tilford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tilford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tilford works at
Dr. Tilford has seen patients for Lung Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tilford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tilford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tilford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tilford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tilford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.