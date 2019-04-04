Overview

Dr. Joni Sago, MD is a Dermatologist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Sago works at Dermatology Associates in Kingsport, TN with other offices in Bristol, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Intertrigo, Skin Tag Removal and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.