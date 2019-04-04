Dr. Sago has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joni Sago, MD
Overview
Dr. Joni Sago, MD is a Dermatologist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Sago works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Associates2300 W STONE DR, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 246-4961
- 2 3183 W State St, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 764-7131
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sago?
I've been going to Dr. Sago for over 15 years, she is very thorough in her exam, explains anything that needs biopsy, treatment, etc very well, answers all questions in layman terms - takes as much time as you need I HIGHLY Recommend Dr. Joni Sago for any Dermatology need
About Dr. Joni Sago, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1932187200
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sago accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sago works at
Dr. Sago has seen patients for Intertrigo, Skin Tag Removal and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sago on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sago. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sago.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sago, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sago appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.