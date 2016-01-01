Dr. Joni Rabiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rabiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joni Rabiner, MD
Overview
Dr. Joni Rabiner, MD is a Pediatric Emergency Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Emergency Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Emergency Medicine. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Rabiner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Childrens Hospital of3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-9825
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rabiner?
About Dr. Joni Rabiner, MD
- Pediatric Emergency Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1134324882
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Pediatric Emergency Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rabiner accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rabiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rabiner works at
Dr. Rabiner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabiner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rabiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rabiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.