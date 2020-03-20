Overview

Dr. Joni Kaighobadi, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hallandale Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Kaighobadi works at Complete Local Specialty Care in Hallandale Beach, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.