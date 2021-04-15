Overview

Dr. Jongwook Ham, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Elgin, IL. They graduated from University Of Illinois and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.



Dr. Ham works at Associates in Ears, Nose and Throat in Elgin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Laryngitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.