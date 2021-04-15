See All Otolaryngologists in Elgin, IL
Dr. Jongwook Ham, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (42)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jongwook Ham, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Elgin, IL. They graduated from University Of Illinois and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.

Dr. Ham works at Associates in Ears, Nose and Throat in Elgin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Laryngitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associates in Ear Nose & Throat and Head & Neck Surgery
    2050 Larkin Ave Ste 102, Elgin, IL 60123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 742-7458

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Advocate Sherman Hospital
  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin
  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Laryngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Laryngitis
Chronic Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adult Development Disorders Chevron Icon
Airway Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Balance Testing Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dry Mouth Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Epiglottitis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Facial Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Impacted Shoulders Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Inverted Papilloma Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngopharyngeal Reflux Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Lump Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Mass Chevron Icon
Mastoiditis Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Mononucleosis Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parotitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Duct Stones Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sialadenitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Spasmodic Dysphonia Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Streptococcal Infections Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Treatment for Nose Bleeds Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Airway Obstruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 15, 2021
    Very caring and pleasant demeanor. Dr. Ham solved my condition when 2 other ENT's couldn't. He is excellent.
    Gail Rose — Apr 15, 2021
    About Dr. Jongwook Ham, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English, Korean
    • 1700838992
    Education & Certifications

    • Cornell Weill/NY Presby Hosp
    • State University Of Ny Buffalo School Of Med
    • Rush Presbyterian St Luke'S Med Center Chicago Il
    • University Of Illinois
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jongwook Ham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ham works at Associates in Ears, Nose and Throat in Elgin, IL. View the full address on Dr. Ham’s profile.

    Dr. Ham has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Laryngitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Ham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

