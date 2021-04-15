Dr. Jongwook Ham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jongwook Ham, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Elgin, IL. They graduated from University Of Illinois and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Dr. Ham works at
Associates in Ear Nose & Throat and Head & Neck Surgery2050 Larkin Ave Ste 102, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 742-7458
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very caring and pleasant demeanor. Dr. Ham solved my condition when 2 other ENT's couldn't. He is excellent.
About Dr. Jongwook Ham, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Korean
- 1700838992
Education & Certifications
- Cornell Weill/NY Presby Hosp
- State University Of Ny Buffalo School Of Med
- Rush Presbyterian St Luke'S Med Center Chicago Il
- University Of Illinois
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ham works at
Dr. Ham has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Laryngitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ham speaks Korean.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Ham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.