Dr. Jong Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jong Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Jong Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
Lee Eye Surgery Clinic PA1948 E Hebron Pkwy Ste 200, Carrollton, TX 75007 Directions (972) 395-7131
Hospital Affiliations
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Dr Lee has been outstanding with my family. He has monitored me for diabetic eye problems and performed cataract surgery on my wife with a wonderful outcome.
About Dr. Jong Lee, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1962464826
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.