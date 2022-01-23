Overview

Dr. Jong Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Lee Eye Surgery Clinic PA in Carrollton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.