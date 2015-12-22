Overview

Dr. Jong Kim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Chung Ang University and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Community Healthcare System in Merrillville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.