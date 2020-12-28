Dr. Jong Hong, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jong Hong, DMD
Overview
Dr. Jong Hong, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Gainesville, VA.
Dr. Hong works at
Locations
-
1
Gainesville Smiles Dental Care14642 Lee Hwy, Gainesville, VA 20155 Directions (703) 576-5130
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hong?
Dr. Hong was great and the best choice for me. Very professional and kind.
About Dr. Jong Hong, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1760785810
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hong accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hong using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hong works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.