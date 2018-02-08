Dr. Jonette Belicena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belicena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonette Belicena, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonette Belicena, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Joliet, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet.
Dr. Belicena works at
Locations
-
1
AMITA Health Medical Group Pediatrics Joliet301 Madison St Ste 120, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (847) 490-4222
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Belicena?
Selecting Dr. B as my children's doctor was one of the best choices I ever made! She is absolutely wonderful with my children and spot on with any illness they've had. It's such a great feeling to have total trust in your doctor. I give her & the staff so much appreciation for all they do!! Also, we had a great experience with the new physicians assistant.
About Dr. Jonette Belicena, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Tagalog
- 1134117344
Education & Certifications
- Christ Hosp & Med Ctr/U Ill Chicago Prog
- St Luke's Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Belicena has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Belicena accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Belicena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Belicena works at
Dr. Belicena speaks Tagalog.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Belicena. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belicena.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belicena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belicena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.