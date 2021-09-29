Dr. Jones Samuel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samuel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jones Samuel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jones Samuel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Uk Hosp and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Renal Associates of Baton Rouge LLC5131 Odonovan Dr Fl 1, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 767-4893
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It's been a long time since a doctor took the time to really talk to me. More important than that was the fact that he actually listened to my concerns and addressed them completely. He took a lot of time and answered all my questions. I found him to be a very compassionate doctor.
About Dr. Jones Samuel, MD
- Nephrology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Malayalam
- 1164429437
Education & Certifications
- U Mo
- Uk Hosp
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samuel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samuel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samuel has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samuel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Samuel speaks Malayalam.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Samuel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samuel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samuel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samuel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.