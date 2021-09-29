Overview

Dr. Jones Samuel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Uk Hosp and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Samuel works at Renal Associates Of Baton Rouge, LLC. in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.